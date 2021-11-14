Lachine Hospital doctors to fork over out-of-pocket bonuses amid staffing shortage

Doctors at Lachine Hospital have decided to tackle the staff shortage by paying out-of-pocket bonuses of $15,000 to bring new respiratory therapists to their teams.

These bonuses serve as incentives to recruit two to three respiratory therapists in the hope of reopening the hospital's emergency rooms, which have been closed overnight since Nov. 7.

New recruits would receive a $15,000 bonus once a year for two years, for an estimated total of $ 90,000, Dr. Paul Saba, president of the council of physicians at Lachine Hospital, told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

He criticized the McGill University Health Centre MUHC) and the Legault government for moving essential resources from the Lachine Hospital, located in Montreal's southwest, to downtown, without offering competitive premiums.

"It's thousands of dollars to take our staff in Lachine and send them downtown," he said, adding that his hospital serves a community of more than 200,000 francophones in Montreal's west end.

Dr. Saba said the MUHC and the Quebec government have a responsibility to ensure the Lachine Hospital is fully functioning as it's the only francophone hospital in Montreal's west end.

"Administrators have no choice but to accept," he said. "It's not illegal to give incentives because the government has decided not to help us."

The council of physicians executive voted unanimously for a financial contribution dedicated to hiring respiratory therapists.

A resolution was also presented to the members to oppose the closure of the emergency room and intensive care, and to demand that the bonuses paid to the MUHC pavilion in the city centre also be granted in Lachine.

"And they overwhelmingly agreed because doctors work in the field and care about the well-being of patients," he said.