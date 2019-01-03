Police looking for driver in connection with New Year's Day death in Lachine

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a driver they say may have seen what happened to a man who died New Year's Day in Lachine.

The man was found unconscious at the intersection of Provost Street and 26th Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses said they saw a white van stopped in the road near the victim with its flashers on.

Police initially thought the 35-year-old had slipped and fallen on the ice.

Later, they said elements in their investigation had led them to believe the death was suspicious.

Anyone with information about the van's driver is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.