Skip to Main Content
Pathway along Lachine Canal east of Atwater Ave. to be extended by 1 km
New

Pathway along Lachine Canal east of Atwater Ave. to be extended by 1 km

The bike path-slash-walkway on the north side of the Lachine Canal heading east will no longer stop at Atwater Avenue.

Parks Canada spending $6M to build path, washrooms and rest area

CBC News ·
The area on the north side of the Lachine Canal between the Atwater Ave. and des Seigneurs St. bridges will be getting a pathway. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The bike path-slash-walkway on the north side of the Lachine Canal heading east will no longer stop at Atwater Avenue. 

Parks Canada, which oversees the national historic site, says it will be spending $6 million to make the space along the canal from Atwater to Des Seigneurs Street enjoyable. 

Right now, that stretch of the canal is lined by the railway, some green space and an empty lot — but no "infrastructure for visitors," Parks Canada said in a news release.

Closer to Atwater, the patios of a luxury condo building sit near the water, too. Small industrial lots lie to the east. The area is bookended by two small, cantilever bridges.

A building with washrooms and a rest area will be installed, in addition to the new path.

"This will allow the Government of Canada to provide current and future users with renovated facilities and services that better reflect their expectations as well as the recent transformations in the adjacent neighbourhoods," Parks Canada said. 

"Lachine Canal is one of Parks Canada's flagship sites in the Montreal region."

CBC Montreal listener Amy submitted this photo of the north side of the Lachine Canal. She says biking along the canal is the most relaxing part of her hectic day. (Amy McKinnon)

The canal is 14.5 kilometres long, linking the Lachine neighbourhood to the Old Port of Montreal. More than one million people visit the canal every year. 

The investment in the one-kilometre stretch is part of a program spending $3 billion over five years to upgrade facilities and infrastructure on Parks Canada sites, including national historic sites, parks and marine conservation areas, across the country.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us