Temporary closure of Atwater footbridge could endanger pedestrians, local group says

A busy pedestrian walkway over the Lachine Canal is set to close for three months this winter.

As the footbridge that connects Pointe-Saint-Charles with the Atwater Market undergoes maintenance work, pedestrians will be forced to use the nearby bridge on Charlevoix Street instead.

That bridge, which is also used by cars, has pedestrian lanes on both sides. But with its narrow sidewalks and metal walking surface, a group of local residents is worried that's not a workable solution for everyone.

"When there starts being [foot] traffic coming from both directions, people often have to step into the road for a second to make room," said Matt Murphy-Perron, a spokesperson from the Association for Active Mobility of the Lachine Canal.

As a young, able-bodied person, Murphy-Perron​ says it won't be much trouble for him. But forcing people with limited mobility — such as the elderly — to use the Charlevoix bridge is "a recipe for disaster," he said.

With narrow walkways on each side, the Charlevoix Street bridge is the closest option as the Atwater walkway closes for maintenance work. (Navneet Pall/CBC Montreal)

Lindsey Aboud uses the bridge four or five times a week to cross the canal with a stroller.

"It's a narrow bridge," she said of the Charlevoix crossing. "The second someone's coming toward me we're in a tight position."

Parks Canada has put out a call for tenders and work is expected to begin in February on the Atwater Market footbridge.

The mobility association has started a petition, calling on federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to intervene in Parks Canada's plan.

"The current structure of the footbridge, which dates back to 1984, shows significant signs of deterioration," said Parks Canada in a statement to CBC News.

Parks Canada said it is aware of the petition and "has planned this work in order to minimize the impact on all users and local economic activities, particularly by carrying it out during the winter season."