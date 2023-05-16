Twin arsons burn about 30 vehicles in Montreal's Lachine borough

Montreal police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that broke out in the Lachine borough and destroyed about 30 vehicles overnight.

The two fires broke out less than two hours apart at two different locations early Tuesday.

The first fire erupted at around 12:40 a.m. in the courtyard of a building on Jean-Baptiste-Deschamps Boulevard, near 32nd Avenue in the borough's industrial district, destroying about 20 cars.

The second fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. about three kilometres away at a commercial building on Pacifique Street.

The building and at least four cars were damaged, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM.)

No injuries have been reported.

Montreal police have not made any arrests and said they do not know if there is a link between the two incidents.

The SPVM's arson squad is currently investigating the cause of the fires.