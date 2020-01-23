Search resumes for missing snowmobile tourists on Lac St-Jean

Authorities are ramping up a search for five French tourists who went missing after their snowmobiles fell through the ice of Lac St-Jean Tuesday night.

Quebec provincial police deployed an additional diving team to the area Thursday, after two of the snowmobiles were found underwater.

The tourists were part of a group of eight French nationals who, accompanied by their Canadian guide, attempted to cross a snow-covered channel between the towns of Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma when the ice gave way beneath them.

The guide, 42-year-old Benoît Lespérance from Montreal, was pulled out of the water by Alma firefighters. He died Wednesday morning.

Three of the tourists were discharged from hospital Wednesday. The other five are still missing.

Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx is expected to announce new measures for adventure excursions and ecotourism Thursday morning, including snowmobiles.