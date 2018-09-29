Authorities search Lac-Saint-Louis for missing fisherman

Montreal police received a call at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night from a worried mother who said her son had yet to return from a fishing trip on Lac-Saint-Louis off Pointe-Claire's shore on Montreal's West Island.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Benoit Boisselle says the 30-year-old man left for the fishing trip at around 4 p.m.

His car and boat trailer were located Friday night, but efforts to find the man were unsuccessful.

Boisselle said Montreal's fire department, the coast guard and Urgences-santé were involved in trying locate the man by air and by boat.

When the search resumed Saturday morning, the man's boat was found on Île-Perrot, but he has not yet been located.