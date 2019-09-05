Lac-Mégantic residents launch legal action demanding repairs to railway

A group of residents from Lac-Mégantic, Que. will seek an injunction to block the transport of dangerous goods in the region, unless defective rails identified in a recent Transport Canada report are immediately repaired.

The Lac-Mégantic Citizens' Coalition for Rail Safety sent a legal letter this week to federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau as well as Transport Canada employee Jean-René Gagnon.

In May, Gagnon told Central Maine and Quebec Railway (CMQR) it had to fix 253 rails, some of which were in the area where the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster occurred six years ago.

Robert Bellefleur, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the group wants the minister to ensure that all the needed work outlined in Gagnon's report will be done properly.

'Real danger'

The group is appealing to the government because it "no longer trusts rail companies like CMQR", said Bellefleur, comparing the Maine-based company to Montreal, Maine and Atlantic, which operated the railway in 2013 when a train carrying crude oil derailed and rolled into Lac-Mégantic's downtown.

The resulting explosion and fire destroyed the centre of the town, killing 47 people.

"We consider there is a real danger of a derailment for the population of Lac-Mégantic and of the Eastern Townships," said Bellefleur.

The group is asking Transport Minister Marc Garneau to ban the transportation of dangerous goods in the area until it can verify all needed repairs to the railway have been made. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The legal warning comes just weeks after a minor derailment in the region, in the nearby town of Nantes, where a single wagon went off the tracks.

That derailment did not cause any injuries or spills.

Central Maine and Quebec Railway has not responded to a request for an interview from CBC News.

Transport Canada told Radio-Canada that repairs done by the company so far have met rail safety regulations.