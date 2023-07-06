In Lac-Mégantic, bells ring out 47 times for lives lost in rail disaster

Hundreds of townspeople in Lac-Mégantic, Que., fell silent on the lawn of the Sainte-Agnès church on Thursday as 47 bells echoed through town. They bowed their heads, honouring each life lost in the train derailment and explosion that levelled its downtown 10 years ago.

Dignitaries stood, hands clasped, some laying bouquets of flowers on the nearby monument that lists the names of those who were killed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance and committed to the completion of the highly contested rail bypass project which would move the rails out of the core of the town of 6,000 in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

"It's been a longer process than anyone would have liked," said Trudeau on the steps of the church. "I'm here today to show a continued solidarity and represent all Canadians and all Quebecers in their continued solidarity with this community."

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, left, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, and Premier François Legault, right, attended the mass on Thursday. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Also in attendance were Premier François Legault, provincial Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault and federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, who have been part of the team leading the bypass project.

Speaking to media, Alghabra closed the door to a public inquiry into the disaster — something requested by locals including long-time resident Isabelle Boulanger, whose 19-year-old son Frédéric Boutin was killed.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra laid flowers at the memorial outside the chruch. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Boulanger held back tears in the church during a mass earlier Thursday — one of the main events marking a decade since the disaster.

Just rows ahead of her, Jean Clusiault clasped his hands while listening to an opening hymn as those beside him wiped tears from their cheeks.

Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin, left, hugs Colette Roy-Laroche, who was mayor at the time of the disaster, as they pause to listen to the 47 church bells. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Clusiault's daughter, Kathy, died in the derailment. Attending anniversary events is an important step for him.

"I miss many things. I miss her smile. I miss her heart. It's still in my mind every day. But we have to live, it's one step at a time," said Clusiault.

Jean Clusiault's daughter died in the tragedy. He's attending many of the commemoration events this year. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Yolande Boulet-Boulanger, mother of Isabelle, was also in attendance.

She got emotional as she greeted a friend before the start of the mass. She says coming here is an important tradition for her.

"The sixth of July, it's a day to respect forever," said Boulet-Boulanger, who has been fighting the bypass plan that would reroute the rail through her property .

"It's always going to be a sad day for me.… It's a renewed sadness."