Lac-Brome coping with 'terrible tragedy' after local teen shot by police

The death of a Quebec teenager shot by police in the Eastern Townships has left the community of Lac-Brome reeling, the mayor said.

The teen's death is especially difficult because everyone in the town knows each other, Mayor Richard Burcombe told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday morning.

"We're not a metropolitan area. We're a [close-knit] community … and a small population, so when something happens like this it touches everybody in the community, because everybody knows everybody," Burcombe said.

"We're coping. It's a terrible tragedy."

Teen shot early Wednesday

​Riley Fairholm, 17, was shot by police in Knowlton, a village within the municipality of Lac-Brome, early Wednesday morning.

His death is being investigated by Quebec's independent investigations bureau, the BEI, which is called in to investigate any incident involving police in which someone is hurt or killed or where police use their weapon.

Fairholm's death is being investigated by Quebec's independent investigations bureau, the BEI. (Facebook)

Police received a call around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday about a young man who was walking around armed with a gun.

A statement released by the BEI around 5 a.m. said police tried to intervene but the youth became "threatening," and police opened fire, killing the teen.

The BEI said it is not naming the youth, at least until the coroner's report is released, but CBC News has independently verified Fairholm's identity.

'Our heart is in pieces'

Burcombe said he knew Fairholm because he worked as a cashier at a local IGA grocery store in the summer.

He said he was "very gentle, very kind [and] very polite."

"He had all the great qualities of a young teenager," Burcombe said.

Flowers were placed at the scene of the 17-year-old's death. (Radio-Canada)

Local resident Jessica Brown said Fairholm was extremely friendly and went "above and beyond" at his job.

He was friends with her son and attended his birthday party a few weeks ago, Brown told CBC News.

"He was just a really nice kid," she said.

"Honestly, our heart is in pieces for the family. We know the family; it's terrible."

Resources are available, mayor says

Burcombe said resources are available for people who may be struggling or need support.

On Wednesday, a CLSC nurse was made available to youth attending a local summer camp, as well as to the camp counsellors, in case they wanted someone to talk to after Fairholm's death.

"The availability is there," he said.

Burcombe said the community is waiting for the results of the BEI's investigation to know more about what happened.

Need to talk?