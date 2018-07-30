Memorial concert held for teen fatally shot by police in Lac-Brome

Around 200 people attended to a memorial concert held in honour of Riley Fairholm, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer in Lac-Brome last Wednesday.

Community members and local musicians came out to Coldbrook Park in Lac-Brome Sunday evening, gathering to mourn the loss and offer support for the young man's family.

Jessica Brown, a local resident who helped organize the concert, said that people are still coming to terms with what happened.

"It's such a small town. Something happens, we're all... we're all shocked by it," she said.

"Everybody grieves in their own way and we're just trying to give people an avenue to be able to grieve as a community."

Riley Fairholm's death is being investigated by Quebec's independent investigations bureau. (Facebook)

Some of Fairholm's relatives were also in attendance at the event.

Last week, his family issued a statement saying he struggled with mental illness. Organizers asked for donations to support the Dunham House, a local mental health facility.

Its general manager, Murray Brohman, told CBC that resources are very hard to come by for youth dealing with mental health issues in the Eastern Townships.

"I don't know that there are any services available for the kids in this community," he said.