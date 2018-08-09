Dramatic road collapse in Lac-Brome swallows cars, injures 2
Road's drainage ditch flooded due to heavy precipitation, splitting the street in two parts
Two different motorists were injured after a section of road collapsed early Thursday morning in Lac-Brome, Que.
Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Aurélie Guindon said the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Fulford Road, which runs parallel to Highway 10 about 100 kilometres east of Montreal.
The road's drainage ditch flooded due to heavy precipitation, splitting the street in two parts.
"Two vehicles ended up in a huge hole," she said. "I don't have the dimensions of the ditch, but the cars fell some metres to end up in the hole."
The first motorist, in his twenties, was treated for minor injuries. The second, a woman in her seventies, had more serious injuries to her lower body, though police do not fear for her life.
"We are talking about a roadway that is completely ruined its entire width." Guindon said.
The road was closed to drivers early Thursday.
Municipal workers are on site, she said, blocking the road to ensure that no other vehicles end up in the same position.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.