Dramatic road collapse in Lac-Brome swallows cars, injures 2

Two different motorists were injured after a section of road collapsed early Thursday morning in Lac-Brome, Que.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Aurélie Guindon said the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Fulford Road, which runs parallel to Highway 10 about 100 kilometres east of Montreal.

The road's drainage ditch flooded due to heavy precipitation, splitting the street in two parts.

Firefighters estimate the hole on Fulford Road is about 3.5 metres deep. (Submitted to Radio-Canada)

"Two vehicles ended up in a huge hole," she said. "I don't have the dimensions of the ditch, but the cars fell some metres to end up in the hole."

Both drivers were transported to hospital.

The first motorist, in his twenties, was treated for minor injuries. The second, a woman in her seventies, had more serious injuries to her lower body, though police do not fear for her life.

"We are talking about a roadway that is completely ruined its entire width." Guindon said.

The road was closed to drivers early Thursday.

Municipal workers are on site, she said, blocking the road to ensure that no other vehicles end up in the same position.