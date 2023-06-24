Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean man described as threat now considered missing: Quebec police

Quebec provincial police say the search for a man who had been described as potentially armed and dangerous has now become a hunt for a missing person.

Police had warned residents of Lac-Bouchette, Que., in the province's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, of an "immediate threat" Saturday morning.

While police were unable to locate the man, whose name is André Paradis, spokesperson Sgt. Camille Savoie said he is now considered a missing person.

She said investigations conducted over the course of the day, including meeting with people close to him, led police to reevaluate the risk to the public and lift the alert.

Police had earlier asked residents to lock their doors, close their windows and leave the area if it was safe to do so.

Savoie said police are still asking town residents to remain vigilant and to call police if they see Paradis or have information about his whereabouts, adding he has made threatening comments.

Paradis is five-foot-nine, weighs 150 pounds and is said to be wearing dark pants, a black fleece, a dark cap and glasses.

According to police, he was last seen on June 23 at 11:30 p.m. around Victor Delamarre Road in Lac Bouchette, Que., and might be on foot.