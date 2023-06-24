Provincial police warn of armed suspect in Lac-Bouchette, Que.

Provincial police are warning the public about a potentially armed man in the town of Lac-Bouchette, in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean.

In a series of tweets posted at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) urged the population of the municipality of 1,100 residents to lock their doors, move away from windows and leave the area if it is safe for them to do so.

Issuing an "imminent threat" alert, the SQ is asking people not to approach the suspect and instead call 911 if they see him.

The possibly armed man is believed to be a resident of the area. The police say they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

The man is five-foot-nine, weighs 150 pounds and is said to be wearing dark pants, a black fleece, a dark cap and glasses.