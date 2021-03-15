As Karim El Hayani made a mad dash to the finish line, rounding out 21.1 kilometres — a half marathon and more than 90 minutes of running — his feet were worn, blistered, frozen and cracked.

In an effort to break a world record, El Hayani, 27 did the entire run barefoot and outside on Lac Beauport near Quebec City, in –15 degree weather on March 3.

"It was incredible," he said. "It was a great feeling to see all the work and training from the winter pay off."

El Hayani grew up in Spain before moving to the United States and enjoying Arizona's desert climate, then moving to Quebec's Eastern Townships a little over three years ago.

He said he's spent most of his life running barefoot but the snow and ice are new.

"I'm used to running in shorts, in Spain, in the heat," he said. "It's very different, especially for me, who is not used to the cold."

All things considered, El Hayani said he thought his feet would be in worse condition after his outdoor half-marathon on a frozen lake.

"I think doing it quickly and keeping my body warm helped me a lot," he explained, adding his technique helped him pick up his feet so they didn't linger on the skating rink.

El Hayani even took his endeavour to the next level by taking his shirt off for the last leg of the run.

"I love a challenge," he said.

WATCH: What is it like to run barefoot on ice? Watch how Karim El Hayani did it

This man ran a half marathon on a frozen lake...barefoot CBC News Montreal 3:53 Distance runner Karim El Hayani needed a challenge to get him through the pandemic. He found it in a Guinness World Record. 3:53

The avid distance runner said he originally planned to tackle the world record next year, but adapted to the circumstances quicker than anticipated.

Still, when he first started running on ice, he could only manage about 10 minutes before he had to stop, and said the hardest part was getting into a safe rhythm on the slippery surface.

"That complicated things, because I had to run on the snow, and when I arrived at the ice, I had to learn to run on ice in less than 30 minutes," he said, adding he was motivated to persevere by a small crowd of supporters.

His time? One hour 37 minutes and 54 seconds.

"I was very happy," he said. "Very, very, very happy."

The run was filmed and posted to La Clinique du Coureur's social media pages, so El Hayani can prove to Guinness World Records that he beat the existing record of two hours 16 minutes and 34 seconds set in 2007 by the Netherlands' Wim Hof.

Another runner, Norwegian Jonas Felde Savaldrud recently ran it in just under one hour 45 minutes and is also awaiting word from Guinness.

El Hayani said Quebec winters can be long and hard if people don't find ways to stay active and enjoy the outdoors, so he was back to running barefoot outside just two days after his half marathon on Lac Beauport.

He added as a new Canadian, the concept of running and skating on a frozen lake is still unbelievable to him.