80% of immigrants 'go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ minister

A Coalition Avenir Québec candidate who serves as both labour and immigration minister has apologized for comments he made last week about immigrants during a local debate.

Jean Boulet and candidates from other parties were asked about the province's labour shortage and the role immigration can play in addressing it.

"We have two challenges in Quebec. One is economic. There is the labour shortage. And the other is the vitality of the [French] language," Boulet said during a debate hosted by Radio-Canada in the Mauricie region.

"80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French or don't adhere to the values of Quebec society."

Boulet then touted his party's efforts to better welcome newcomers and get them to speak French.

Shortly after Radio-Canada reached out to Boulet's team on Thursday, he issued an apology on Twitter, saying the statement about immigrants not working and not speaking French "does not reflect what I think."

"I am sorry for having poorly expressed my thoughts," said Boulet, who is seeking re-election in the Trois-Rivières riding. "We must continue to focus on the reception … and integration of immigrants, which are a source of wealth for Quebec."

The CAQ's campaign has been marked by several controversial comments on immigration.

Three weeks ago, party leader François Legault apologized for citing the threat of "extremism" and "violence" as well as the need to preserve Quebec's way of life as reasons to limit the number of immigrants to the province.

That same week, he said non-French speaking immigration, if not limited in number, could pose a threat to national cohesion in the province.

Immigration, and the province's ability to welcome newcomers, has been one of the main topics of this election campaign.

The CAQ promises to cap the annual number of new immigrants at 50,000. The Parti Québécois says it would reduce that number to 35,000, while the Liberals and Québec Solidaire both say they would bring in more newcomers per year.