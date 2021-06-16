1 million chickens wasted in Quebec slaughterhouse labour dispute

Quebec's labour minister is hoping to help put an end to a labour dispute at a slaughterhouse in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, after about a million chickens have been euthanized.

Minister Jean Boulet has offered to arbitrate negotiations between the Exceldor cooperative and more than 500 of its unionized employees who work in Saint-Ansèlme, Que., about 45 minutes south of Quebec City.

The employees have been on strike for more than three weeks following months of negotiations that seemingly went nowhere, despite the help of a mediator.

The strike has forced producers to send chickens to a rendering plant, which would process them for products other than food, instead of the slaughterhouse. The cooperative estimates the lost chickens would have made for about four million meals.

Exceldor says it is in favour of the minister arbitrating the dispute.

"We welcome any measure, including arbitration, that could put an immediate stop to the food waste," said Joël Cormier, the vice-president of Exceldor's chicken division.

"It's already been four weeks, [and] a million birds. That's enough."

The province's largest farmers union, l'Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), is also pressuring employees to put an end to the labour dispute.

A spokesperson for the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents the slaughterhouse's employees, says it is considering the minister's arbitration offer.

Their members have been without a contract since the end of July 2020. Salaries are among the main sticking points in negotiations.