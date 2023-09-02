What's closed in Quebec on Labour Day?

With Monday being a bank holiday, some might want to stock up on groceries and other essentials since many stores will be closed.

Shops and grocery stores larger than 375 square metres will be closed, but smaller retail and food outlets may stay open.

Although operating hours may change for Labour Day, most restaurants, bars, markets and service stations will be open Monday.

Only SAQ Express stores will remain open. All SQDC branches will be closed, as will financial establishments.

Administrative offices such as Canada Post, Service Canada and the SAAQ will be closed.

Essential services and emergencies rooms will be maintained.

In Montreal

As for public transit services in Montreal, Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses will be running on city streets, but with a reduced schedule. The Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will operate on the Sunday schedule.

Trash and recycling collection will continue on the usual schedule, and ecocentres will stay open.

City offices, borough halls and the municipal court will be on holiday. However, 311 services will be maintained.

The schedules of cultural and sports facilities vary depending on the borough, so it's best to check online or by phone before heading out.

Most municipal libraries and cultural centres will be closed.

The Espace pour la vie museums — which include the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Botanical Garden and Planetarium — will be open. The schedule for other Montreal museums may vary.