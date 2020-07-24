La Ronde opens its doors to season-pass holders this weekend, with health and safety precautions in place

Montreal's La Ronde amusement park will open up this weekend for season-pass holders, but those who go will find that the pandemic has led to many changes.

First of all, you can't just show up at the gates.

The park is limiting the number of visitors, and people who do come must book a spot online before arriving.

Before you enter the park, you'll also have to go through a health checkpoint, where you'll get your temperature checked.

You will be allowed to sit next to members of your party on rides, but you will have to keep your mask on and maintain physical distance from people from other groups.

When you walk around the amusement park, which is owned by Six Flags, you'll have to keep your mask on unless you are eating or are in one of the park's designated mask-free zones.

Only season-pass holders will be allowed inside this weekend and next weekend. The park will be open to everyone starting Monday Aug. 3.