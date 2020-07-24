Skip to Main Content
La Ronde opens its doors to season-pass holders this weekend, with health and safety precautions in place
La Ronde opens its doors to season-pass holders this weekend, with health and safety precautions in place

If you want to ride a roller-coaster at La Ronde, you had better be prepared to scream behind a mask.

If you want to ride a roller-coaster at La Ronde this summer, be prepared to scream behind a mask

Jennifer Yoon · CBC News ·
Visitors will find hand-sanitizing stations and signs reminding people to maintain a physical distance dotted around the park when they return to La Ronde this summer. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

Montreal's La Ronde amusement park will open up this weekend for season-pass holders, but those who go will find that the pandemic has led to many changes. 

First of all, you can't just show up at the gates.

The park is limiting the number of visitors, and people who do come must book a spot online before arriving.

All staff and visitors will have to have their temperatures taken before entering the park. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

Before you enter the park, you'll also have to go through a health checkpoint, where you'll get your temperature checked.

You will be allowed to sit next to members of your party on rides, but you will have to keep your mask on and maintain physical distance from people from other groups.

People will be allowed to sit next to others from their group on rides, but they will have to wear a mask and maintain a physical distance from strangers. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

When you walk around the amusement park, which is owned by Six Flags, you'll have to keep your mask on unless you are eating or are in one of the park's designated mask-free zones.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory at all times, except while eating or when inside one of the park's mask-free zones. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

Only season-pass holders will be allowed inside this weekend and next weekend. The park will be open to everyone starting Monday Aug. 3.

With files from Antoni Nerestant

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

