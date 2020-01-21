La Prairie man calls on Quebec to fund erectile dysfunction treatment
Erectile dysfunction a common side effect of prostrate cancer treatment, but treatment not covered by RAMQ
Claude Boivin is asking the Quebec government to cover the costs of treating erectile dysfunction.
The man from La Prairie, on Montreal's South Shore, had his prostate removed after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and has been struggling with erectile dysfunction (ED) ever since.
"I know that it's a taboo. There's a stigma around it," Boivin told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "But we have to get around this."
Boivin said he spends $350 a month to treat his ED. None of the cost is covered by Quebec's health insurance board (RAMQ), even though the ED is a result of his cancer treatment, and the medication to treat it is prescribed by his doctor.
"The first time I went to fill that prescription, even the pharmacist was surprised," said Boivin. "He said, 'Oh, how come that's not covered?'"
While Boivin said he can afford the treatments, many people in his situation cannot.
That's why he submitted a petition to the National Assembly, calling on the government to cover the costs of treating ED.
A spokesperson for the province's Health Ministry said the ministry is sympathetic to Boivin's situation, especially since it was a consequence of cancer.
The ministry says it will ask RAMQ to review its file for treatment of erectile dysfunction to see how much making the changes would cost and how many men are affected.
With files from CBC Montreal Daybreak
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.