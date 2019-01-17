Overnight fire in La Prairie destroys recycling centre
Dozens of firefighters from several municipalities were called in to put out the fire.
Fire started at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasted most of the night
Dozens of firefighters from several municipalities battled a fire in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore overnight.
The fire destroyed a large metal recycling sorting centre on Jean-Marie-Langlois Street, but no one was injured.
It started at about 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasted most of the night.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.