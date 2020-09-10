Two colleges in La Pocatière shut down after COVID-19 outbreaks

All in-person activities and courses have been suspended at two schools in La Pocatière, a town in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region, after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

Cégep de La Pocatière, as well as the La Pocatière campus of the Institut de technologie agroalimentaire, are both dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, the institutions announced on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent, the cases are likely connected to a party held in the region at the end of August, where more than 100 people were in attendance.

The regional health authority is asking that everyone who has been to bars in La Pocatière or Rivière-du-Loup, and everyone who attended the party get tested for COVID-19.

So far, the CISSS says at least 12 students have tested positive.

Students at both schools will be switching to online courses until Sept. 24.