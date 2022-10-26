Grab your shoes and headphones for a history tour of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Podcast connects Montreal history with people who call the neighbourhoods home today
A good pair of walking shoes? Check.
Headphones that connect to a smartphone? Check.
A fully charged smartphone? Check.
You're ready to listen to a guided walk called La Marche du Nostalgique (the Nostalgic Tour) through a section of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
The walk is part of a series of local Montreal walks on the podcast, The Walkers of Montreal (Les Marcheurs de Montréal.)
The podcast series connects the history of the city with some people who now call those neighbourhoods home.
There are stops along the way, numbered one to 14. Following along on a website, you get a history lesson, a pop quiz, and some discoveries or activities when you click on them.
The narrator tells you where you need to walk, which alley to use or which landmark to watch out for.
A second voice, called Max, represents the perspectives of actual residents who shared their stories with the creator of the podcast, Marzia Pellissier.
Before you head out, you'll need to check out a special bag for the walk. It contains information to complete the activities inside. You can sign out a bag at Espaces des Possibles at 6790 St. Hubert Street.
Depending on your pace, the walk takes about 90 minutes. It is offered in French only.
But don't walk too fast or you'll have to walk back to complete some activities.
