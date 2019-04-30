Montreal's La Fromagerie Hamel recalls cheese due to possible E. coli contaimination

La Fromagerie Hamel, a Montreal cheese maker, is recalling Le Pic brand Saint-Félicien cheese from stores due to possible E. coli contamination.

Consumers should not consume the recalled product, warned the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

No illness associated with the product have been reported, according to the agency, however there have been reported illnesses in France.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor, the agency said.

"Check to see if you have recalled products in your home," the CFIA said in a statement. "Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased."

Food contaminated with E. coli bacteria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFIArecall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFIArecall</a> Food Recall Warning (E. coli 026) - Le Pic brand Saint-Félicien cheese <a href="https://t.co/JvR5SqmFRh">https://t.co/JvR5SqmFRh</a> —@CFIA_Food

In severe cases, victims may have seizures or strokes, suffer severe kidney damage or even die.

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country and now the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it says.

The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

According to its website, La Fromagerie Hamel is a family-owned business that has been in operation for more than 50 years with six stores. The company offers over 350 cheeses and the Le Pic label includes some 50 products.