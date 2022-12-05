A lot fewer cars driving through La Fontaine tunnel since lane closures, Transport Ministry says

If driving through the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel hasn't been as difficult as many thought it would be, it's likely due to the fact that there fewer vehicles using that stretch of road.

Normally, about 120,000 drivers use that stretch of road between Montreal and the South Shore. That number dipped to 85,000 in September when some mitigation measures were already in place.

That number has since gone down to 58,000 — less than half the usual traffic — according to numbers released by Quebec's Transport Ministry on Monday.

Since Oct. 31, half of the six lanes inside the tunnel have been closed for major repairs. The ministry put in place mitigation measures to help reduce the chances of traffic chaos. It also implored commuters to change their habits — either by working from home, working later in the day or taking public transit.

Half of the tunnel lanes will remain closed until November 2025.

Quebec has tried to make it easier for people living on the South Shore to take public transit. It's providing free bus rides from park-and-ride locations in Boucherville, Varennes and Beloeil to the Radisson Metro station in Montreal's east end.

Once they get to that station, people receive free tickets to use the Metro or any other transit service in the region.

According to the Transport Ministry, an average of 1,319 people used the free bus lines from the South Shore to Montreal, compared to 533 prior to the lane closures.

The ministry also says traffic at the Radisson and Longueuil Metro stations was up 5.3 and 4.5 per cent respectively last month, compared to November 2021.

The Transport Ministry says more people could be using the shuttle buses to travel between the South Shore and Montreal. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The water shuttle service, which will come to end on Dec. 11, had 5,338 passengers in November compared to 3,967 in October.

"Although these statistics are encouraging, there remains a large [unused] capacity," reads a statement from the ministry.

It says it's encouraging citizens to opt for public transit, especially with winter looming.

The use of the park-and-ride spots has increased by 27 per cent when compared to the week of Oct. 17, the ministry said.

The distribution of free transit tickets at Radisson is a temporary measure. The Quebec government has postponed the end date several times. It's now set to end on Dec. 18.

The province is hoping the work inside the 55-year-old tunnel will help the structure last for 40 more years.