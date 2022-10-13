Half of La Fontaine tunnel to close for 3 years starting Oct. 31

Drivers are in for quite a fright this Halloween as Quebec's Transport Ministry announced Thursday that three of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel's six lanes will be closed for major repairs starting Oct. 31, 2022 until sometime in November 2025.

That means for three years, Montreal-area commuters heading to and from the South Shore will have to make due with just three lanes: two open toward Montreal and only one toward the South Shore.

The objective of the project is to ensure the durability of the infrastructure for the next 40 years without any other major interventions.

The Transport Ministry is strongly urging the 120,000 average daily users of the 55-year-old tunnel to come up with a plan B during the course of the repairs.

It said it's aiming to convert between 6,000 to 9,000 drivers to public transit in order to lessen congestion in the tunnel for drivers who have no other option.

The ministry has already started several mitigation measures, including park-and-ride lots in Boucherville, Beloeil and Varennes with buses to bring those drivers to the Radisson Metro station in Montreal's east end.

Those buses will be free for the next three years starting Oct. 17. Also starting then, two free transit passes will be given to users of these shuttles at the Radisson terminus for a period of six weeks so that they can continue their journey by public transit free of charge.

For drivers who have no other option but to use the tunnel, Transports Quebec says they can expect agonizing commutes. Drivers heading toward the South Shore can expect their travel time to quadruple. Those heading to Montreal can expect it to triple.

In order to implement the new lane configuration, a work blitz will take place over the coming weeks.

Between Oct. 21 and 23, the tunnel's northbound tube to Montreal will be closed to cars. The following weekend, between Oct. 28 and 30, the southbound tunnel to the South Shore will be closed.

Drivers can also expect disruptions during the week of Oct. 24, where complete nighttime closures might also be required.