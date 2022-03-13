Community-run grocer hopes to tackle food insecurity in St. Henri

After a successful crowdfunding campaign a new community-run grocer has opened in St. Henri in the hope of addressing food insecurity in the west end of the neighbourhood.

Dimitri Espérance is proud to live in the area, but like many he's found it challenging to get his groceries done without many options available.

With Montreal under a lockdown in May of 2020 and more time on his hands, he decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign to see if his neighbours would be interested in creating something to address the problem.

Luckily for him, they were, and by December of 2021 they had exceeded their goal of $15,000. The City of Montreal has also supported the non-profit with close to $130,000 in funding.

"There's been a great response from the neighborhood," said Espérance, who co-founded the non-profit co-op alongside president Maryse Gagné.

"There's a real appetite for people in this neighbourhood for food initiatives because it's a frustration that is shared by everybody."

La DAL is located on 5106 Notre-Dame St West in St. Henri. Much of its produce is grown in the province. (Rowan Kennedy/ CBC)

The co-op on Notre-Dame Street West has been open since Feb. 23, and is run by a mix of staff and volunteers who are also members of the organization.

Vanessa Sérandour-Allaire has been living in St. Henri for the last 10 years, and has been volunteering with the co-op since before it opened.

"I'm actually closer to the IGA, but I'd rather come here to do my groceries," she said. "It really helps the community."

"I'm also someone who complains a lot in life, so now at least I'm doing something."

Most in the west end of the neighbourhood rely on the IGA in the area, but that can pose problems for those who don't drive, or those who are elderly or living with disabilities, Espérance said. Many of their products have lower costs compared to those at IGA, he said.

"For the people who are more vulnerable we can see the direct impact it has on their health," Espérance said.

"Older people and people with disabilities had to walk two kilometres before we opened the store to get fresh produce."

Enzo Lorde lives in the area and stopped by the shop on Sunday to pick up some bacon. (Rowan Kennedy/ CBC)

There's no cost to become a member of the co-op — instead members are asked to volunteer at least three hours of their time each month working in the store.

Members can also join the co-op's committees if they're interested in getting involved with the administration of the grocer.

"One of the major advantages of an initiative like La Dal is that it's community driven. We want to create a sense that this is their grocery store," Espérance said.

Enzo Lorde visited the store on Sunday to pick up some bacon, and said he's planning on becoming a member of the co-op.

"Having this across the street with a two minute walk, it's perfect," he said.