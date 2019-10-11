Former mayor of L'Assomption, Que., found guilty of corruption
L'Assomption's former mayor Jean-Claude Gingras has been convicted of five counts of obstructing justice, intimidation and breach of trust.
Jean-Claude Gingras was mayor of L'Assomption from 2013 to 2015
L'Assomption's former mayor Jean-Claude Gingras was found guilty of all five charges against him. He was accused of breach of trust and intimidation of someone in the justice system.
The 12 jurors delivered a unanimous verdict at the courthouse in Joliette on Thursday. The trial began on Sept. 3 and more than 20 witnesses testified.
Gingras was mayor of L'Assomption from 2013 to 2015.
The case dates back to 2014 when Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC) launched an investigation into the municipality's administration, raiding city hall at least twice in a three-month period.
L'Assomption is an off-island suburb of Montreal, located just northeast of the city.
With files from Radio-Canada
