Lévis police investigating death of man who may have been hit by snow-removal truck

Police in Lévis, Que., are investigating the death of a man believed to have been hit by a snow-removal truck.

He was found injured on the ground Thursday evening in the Lauzon neighbourhood, at the corner of Langelier and Voitures-d'Eau streets.

He was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police the man, who is in his 50s, was struck by a snow-removal truck that then left the scene.

Police say they aren't linking the truck to the death so far.

Lévis police Capt. Marc Tremblay says the truck has since been located, and belongs to the City of Lévis. The driver has met with police.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene.

Quebec provincial police are also investigating.