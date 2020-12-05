Nunavik man convicted of first-degree murder in killing of medical technician

She was sitting at her home in the northern Quebec community of Kuujjuaq, on June 11, 2018, when the killer took aim outside her window.

Chloé Labrie, a 28-year-old from Victoriaville, Que., ultimately died from a gunshot wound to the head, now a Nunavik man will spend at least 25 years in prison for the crime.

A jury convicted Randy Koneak, who was 20-years-old at the time, of first-degree murder in connection with Labrie's death. Koneak was also convicted of committing an indignity to human remains.

The jury reached its verdict late Friday afternoon, following a two-week trial.

A conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility before 25 years, which is the sentence Quebec Superior Court Judge Guy de Blois meted out moments after the verdict. Koneak was also sentenced to two years for the second offence, which involved assaulting Labrie's body, and will serve that term concurrently.

At the time she was killed, Labrie had spent several years working as a medical technician at the Centre de santé Tulattavik de l'Ungava (CSTU).

Koneak was arrested two days after Labrie's body was discovered, and charged soon after. He was also initially charged with sexual assault as well as breaking and entering, but the Crown did not pursue those charges.

The trial took place in Kuujjuaq, although several witnesses testified via videoconference.

Koneak's lawyer, Jordan Trevick, said he'd hoped for a different outcome given the lengthy sentence. He offered no other comments.