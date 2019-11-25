Ex-wrestler who killed Hemmingford teen in 2005 released to halfway house

The man convicted of beating a 16-year-old girl to death in Hemmingford, Que., 14 years ago has been granted day parole and will live in a halfway house.

Kurt Lauder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2005 death of Shanna Poissant.

After she was reported missing, her body was found in a wooded area close to a bike path.

Lauder was 23 at the time of Poissant's death. The two were reportedly friends and it was revealed in court that he killed her with a metal bar in the exercise room of his parents' home.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 15 years before being eligible for parole.

Kurt Lauder, who has now changed his name to Viktor Alexander Vaderstrom, served 14 years in prison and is now being granted conditional release. (Radio-Canada)

In a report dated Nov. 14, the parole board ruled that Lauder, now 36, presents a low risk of re-offending.

"[He] took responsibility for [his] actions and expressed regret for the death of the victim," said the parole board report, a copy of which was obtained by Radio-Canada.

Lauder, a former wrestler, will have to live under strict conditions and has been ordered not to consume drugs or alcohol.

In addition, he'll have to get psychological care and report any new relationships with women, sexual or friendly, to his parole officer.

Strict conditions, new name

During a meeting with parole board officials, Lauder said he was in a period of great stress prior to the killing, having lost his wrestling contract due to epilepsy and steroid use, and having lost his part-time job as a security guard in Montreal.

Out on conditional release after serving his sentence in an Ontario prison, Lauder plans to work for his cousin's online company and reconnect with family, according to the board's report.

Hi mother, Suzanne Grosser, was sentenced in 2007 to serve five months in prison for helping her son clean up after the murder and destroy evidence.

His father, Ian Lauder, was also accused of being an accessory after the fact, but died before he could be tried.

Lauder legally changed his name to Viktor Alexander Vaderstrom in 2018.

The family of Shanna Poissant no longer lives in Hemmingford, having moved away some years after her murder.