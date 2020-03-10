Coroner's inquest into death of Île Bizard man during police intervention begins

New details paint a picture on when and how Quebec's police watchdog entered the investigation, after a young man was killed during an intervention with Montreal police.

Koray Celik, 28, died after police were called to hi family's home in Île Bizard in 2017. His parents, who called 911 and witnessed the event, have maintained that the four officers who responded used excessive force.

When officers arrived, they say they watched as their son was kicked, choked and beaten with batons until his breathing stopped.

Luc Desroches, an investigator with the watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), testified at the coroner's inquiry into Celik's death Monday morning. Desroches supervised the Celik investigation.

According to Desroches, BEI investigators arrived at the Celik home at 9:30 a.m., more than seven hours after Montreal police were first called to the scene, at 2:05 a.m.

The BEI itself wasn't notified until about three and a half hours after the incident, Desroches confirmed.

Officers not isolated after incident

Alexandre Popovic — the lawyer representing an anti-police-brutality organization, the Coalition contre la répression et les abus policiers (CRAP) — asked Desroches what had been done to ensure the officers involved didn't discuss the incident amongst themselves before the BEI arrived.

Under questioning, Desroches said the BEI did not verify the phone records from the officers involved. The BEI also didn't access audio recordings from inside the police vehicles.

Koray's father, Cesur Celik, raised concerns about what the officers could have been doing during that time.

"This would potentially allow them the opportunity to meet and concoct a story, develop a story, for their own vindication," he said, speaking outside the courthouse on Monday.

Koray’s father, Cesur Celik, spoke to reporters outside the coroner's inquest at the Montreal courthouse on Monday. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Desroches said the BEI had been operating for just six months at the time, and police forces were still unfamiliar with the proper procedures to follow.

The BEI's investigation later concluded that officers had used reasonable force and that Koray's death was attributable to cardio-respiratory arrest caused by intoxication.

A Quebec civil court judge later found the BEI was neither impartial nor transparent in the case. The Celik family was awarded $30,000 in damages.

One of the officers involved in the incident is expected to testify this afternoon.

Parents will not testify

The Celiks were scheduled to take the stand Monday but ultimately did not testify. Instead, deputy chief coroner Luc Malouin said their written accounts of the event were submitted to the inquiry.

Malouin said that considering what the family has been through over the past five years, this is the "wisest and most humane" way to proceed, "under the circumstances."

"I don't want to make the parents relive this moment," said Malouin. "We have enough declarations from them ... the decision to not go further with the parents is strictly a humane one."

In previous interviews with CBC News, Cesur Celik and his wife, June, said they called police because Koray was intoxicated and they were worried he might want to drive.

In 2020, the family filed a $558,000 lawsuit against the City of Montreal and Urgences-Santé.

The inquiry is scheduled to continue through to early December.