Former Wendake grand chief Konrad Sioui makes history, becomes head of SAAQ board

The former grand chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation is taking the reins of the board of directors for Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ).

Konrad Sioui becomes the first representative of an Indigenous community to head the board of directors of a crown corporation in Quebec.

Sioui was appointed chairman by the Council of Ministers, Wednesday.

In a statement from the Quebec government, Sioui said he was "very enthusiastic" about his new responsibilities.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel welcomed the appointment and praised Sioui's qualities, including his experience and human relations skills that will "support the SAAQ in constantly improving its service to customers" and to people affected by road collisions.

Sioui was grand chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation from 2008 to 2020 in Wendake, in the Quebec City region. He lost the most recent election to Rémy Vincent.

During the 2008 election, Sioui defeated former grand chief Max Gros-Louis, who died last November.