Kirkland man ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment after Friday's shooting of boy, 5, and man, 69

A 36-year-old man accused of shooting a five-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man in a Kirkland home last Friday has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The man, whose name is protected by a publication ban, appeared in Quebec court Monday afternoon.

He's facing a total of six charges, including two for the attempted murders of the five-year-old victim and of a three-year-old boy who was also in the house at the time of the shooting.

He also faces weapons-related charges and two charges of aggravated assault.

The five-year-old and the 69-year-old who were shot are recovering in hospital. The three-year-old boy was unharmed.

Richard Shadley, the man's lawyer, told reporters after the brief hearing his client regrets what took place.

"My client is obviously upset by what happened. My client is going to do his utmost to ensure nothing like that ever happens again," Shadley said.

"His family loves him and is behind him and will help him get this totally behind him," he continued.

The suspect will undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Montreal's Pinel institute.

He's due back in court Dec. 11.