Man charged with attempted murder after boy, 5, injured in Kirkland home

A 36-year-old man has been charged with at least one count of attempted murder after a five-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were injured Friday by gun shots in a Kirkland home.

The man appeared in court Saturday.

On Friday evening at around 7 p.m., a 911 call was placed about two people who had been injured by gunshots, Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said.

The boy was shot in the stomach. The older man was shot in the leg. The victims were both conscious and speaking with the officers while they were transported to hospital, Couture said.

Both are now in stable condition.

