2 children suffer minor injuries after being trapped in washing machine in Magog

Police in Magog recently came to the aid of two children, aged four and five, who were trapped inside a washing machine at their home.

Police say they received a call on July 21 about two children who had climbed into an open washing machine at their home in Magog, about 125 kilometres east of Montreal.

The children managed to get stuck in the machine when the lid closed.

Cpt. Mario Leblanc of the Régie de police de Memphrémagog told CBC News the children were rescued by first responders.

They were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

It's not immediately clear how the lid to the washer became stuck once the children were inside, or what type of washing machine it was.