Quebec vaccination plan for five to 11-year-olds to be announced today

The Quebec government will outline its plan to get children aged five- to 11-years-old vaccinated today.

Premier François Legault said he and Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to "explain in detail how the vaccination plan will work."

Canada received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children Sunday evening. The shots, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, are meant for kids aged five to 11. Each dose is about a third of the size of the adult version of the vaccine.

Some 700,000 children in Quebec are eligible to be vaccinated.

Dubé had said the goal is for every eligible child to have their first dose by the holidays. He also said the province will look into vaccinating in schools in addition to vaccination centres.

CBC News has confirmed that vaccination centres in Montreal and Quebec City are preparing by re-organizing their spaces and redecorating to make the process less intimidating to young children.

The minister also said he hopes the vaccination rate is as successful as it is for 12- to 17-year-olds. According to the latest provincial data, 95 per cent of people in that age group have received two vaccine doses — the highest rate of any age group.

The press conference will be livestreamed here and on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.