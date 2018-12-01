Côte Saint-Luc children taken to hospital after eating cannabis candies

Two children in Côte Saint-Luc were rushed to hospital as a precaution Friday after ingesting cannabis candies.

Their parents placed the 911 call, according to Urgences-Santé.

The 2-year-old and 4-year-old were fine when first responders arrived on the scene, but they were taken to hospital to get checked out.

It's not clear whom the candies belonged to.

Montreal police were on scene to assist. It is unclear whether the parents will be charged.