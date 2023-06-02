Key bridge set to reopen next weekend on Quebec's North Shore

A bridge on Quebec's North Shore that was closed Tuesday will be reopened to light vehicles next weekend, said Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault in a tweet Friday.

The Touzel bridge, which runs over the Rivière Sheldrake, was closed in both directions after an annual inspection revealed a crack in the structure.

A team of engineers worked through the week to assess the damage and decide on the type of repairs needed. Details of their findings have not been made public.

The Transport Ministry announced that the air bridge set up to transport people and goods will remain in place until the bridge reopens on the weekend of June 10.