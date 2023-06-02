Key bridge on Quebec's North Shore set to reopen for light vehicles Thursday

A bridge on Quebec's North Shore that was closed last week will be reopened to light vehicles on Thursday, a couple of days ahead of schedule, said Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault in a tweet Tuesday.

The Touzel bridge, which runs over the Rivière Sheldrake, was closed in both directions after an annual inspection revealed a crack in the structure.

A team of engineers worked through last week assessing the damage and deciding which repairs were needed. Plates were installed on a beam to reinforce it and more will be installed on other bridge supports.

Traffic will be restricted to vehicles with no more than two axles, weighing less than 4,500 kilograms.

The government says that will allow cars, SUVs, vans and motorcycles to cross the bridge.

Larger trucks, minibuses, schoolbuses and agricultural vehicles will not be permitted for the time being.

Because getting supplies like fuel and groceries has been an issue, the Transport Ministry says the air bridge set up to transport goods will remain in place until the bridge reopens.

The ministry also installed, with the help of the Canadian Armed Forces, a temporary pipeline to get fuel across the bridge during the closure, said Premier François Legault during a news conference Tuesday.