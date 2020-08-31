Montreal police officers suspended for 13 days after arrest deemed unlawful, racially motivated

Two Montreal police officers who unlawfully arrested a Black man driving a Mercedes in Montreal West have been suspended 13 days each by the police ethics committee.

Constables Christian Benoit and Philippe Bernard-Thomassin were found guilty last year of 16 police ethics violations stemming from an interaction with Kenrick McRae in March 2017.

Their punishment was laid out in a 27-page ruling issued Aug. 27 by Judge Louise Rivard.

Rivard concluded the officers acted unlawfully when they detained, arrested and used force against McRae after asking for his licence and registration on Westminster Avenue.

The officers also went through and deleted content from a video camera McRae uses to record interactions with police, and lied in police reports, according to Rivard.

Police have the option of appealing any penalties in Quebec court.

McRae and Fo Niemi, the executive director of Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, are set to hold a news conference about the suspension later this morning.

Kenrick McRae, seen here in 2017, recorded his interactions with police with a camera installed on his dashboard. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

According to Rivard's 2019 ruling, on the night of the arrest, McRae was waiting for his girlfriend to withdraw money from the Royal Bank branch when a police car stopped across the street from his own.

The squad car then made a U-turn and stopped directly behind him. An officer asked for his licence and registration. McRae said that, after checking his papers, the officer told him the lights above in his licence plate weren't working.

He got out of the car with a video camera to record that the lights were, in fact, fully functional. At that point, one officer asked him to hand over the recorder and, when McRae asked why, he was arrested for what the officer called "disturbing the peace."

The officers pushed McRae up against the back of his car, handcuffed him, then placed him in the back of the police car while his camera was seized and videos were erased.

Eventually, the officers opened the door to the squad car, removed the handcuffs and let him go.

A young demonstrator holds up a sign outside the constituency office of Quebec's premier on Sunday at a protest denouncing the racial profiling of Black drivers. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

On Sunday, several dozen people took part in a "driving while Black" protest — the second this year — to demand an end to racial profiling by the province's police.

Quebec's Public Security Ministry and Montreal police have revised their policies regarding street checks, but advocates say those revisions don't go far enough in addressing the discrimination faced by Black drivers.