Montreal police launch investigation into suicide kits allegedly sent by Ontario man

Montreal police are investigating after sodium nitrite was allegedly sent to local residents by an Ontario man who is currently facing multiple counts related to aiding or counselling suicide.

Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested in May after Peel Regional Police investigated two local deaths.

On Aug. 29, more charges were laid, and Law now faces 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide in Ontario. Police say Law operated websites selling a potentially lethal substance and other suicide paraphernalia to at-risk clients.

Law is suspected of having sold sodium nitrite online across Canada and in more than 40 countries. The substance can cause death when consumed in high doses.

British investigators revealed that they had identified 272 people — 88 of whom had died — who bought products from Canadian-based websites allegedly linked to Law. They're also looking into whether any crimes were committed in the U.K.

Sodium nitrite can be lethal when consumed in large quantities. (Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal)

Other countries investigating Law's link to suicides include the United States, New Zealand, Italy and Ireland.

A TikToker, a university student and a teenager are among the more than 110 lives cut short in multiple countries, allegedly linked to Law, according to a CBC News report published earlier this month.

Now the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) announced on Monday that it is taking over the Montreal-based investigation for the Peel Regional Police.

WATCH | Mother shares her son's story: Mother of alleged Kenneth Law victim shares her son's story Duration 2:07 Kim Prosser talks about her son Ashtyn, who was a month away from his 20th birthday when he died by suicide. Ashtyn allegedly bought a lethal substance off the internet from Kenneth Law, a Toronto-area man allegedly linked to more than 110 deaths worldwide.

"Advising, encouraging or helping a person to kill themselves is an offence under the Criminal Code and is punishable by imprisonment," the SPVM said in a statement.

Police say packages allegedly shipped to Montreal may have the following company names on the label: Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA and ICemac.

The SPVM are calling on people to be vigilant since these packages may contain powdered sodium nitrite which can cause death if ingested in high doses.It may cause skin irritation if not handled with gloves.

Investigators invite anyone in possession of such a package to contact 911.

People with information on this subject are also invited to contact 911 or to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the website .

