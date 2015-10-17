Ken Pereira, union whistleblower, joins forces with Maxime Bernier

Ken Pereira will run in the federal election for the People's Party of Canada, the new political party led by Maxime Bernier.

The former union leader touted Bernier's "courage" while describing him as "a career politician who takes a chance with a new vision by leaving the Conservatives."

He will run in the riding of Portneuf–Jacques-Cartier, which covers the area northwest of Quebec City, Bernier confirmed to Radio-Canada.

Pereira, citing his shared values with the party, said he wants to defend "the interest of Quebecers and Canadians, and in particular the middle class" who he said has been abandoned for years.

"Education is not going anywhere," he said. "If you do not send your children to private school, or your friends or family to a private clinic, you've never been well served."

Every candidate says they are there for the middle class, he said, but there is a lot more talk than action.

"Our energies, our pipelines, everything is pushed aside, and who pays? It's still the middle class," he said.

Pereira is an active Twitter user, where he often weighs in on international issues and is a frequent critic of Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama.

A tweet from Ken Pereira's Twitter account dated May 20, 2019.

The fledgling party may be new and facing an uphill battle come election season, but "every individual can make a difference, and I think that, with Maxime Bernier as the vehicle, we will be able to move forward," he said.

He said he wants to work for the protection of whistleblowers.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is the vehicle for change according to his newest candidate, Ken Pereira. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

In 2013, Pereira made headlines during the Charbonneau Commission.

Pereira was one of the star witnesses when it came to exposing corruption in the construction industry.

Pereira had discovered that Jocelyn Dupuis, the former head of the construction arm of the Quebec Federation of Labour, FTQ-Construction, was defrauding the union with inflated expense reports.

His explosive testimony from the Charbonneau Commission, which examined corruption in the awarding of public contracts, blew the lid off ties between the union and organized crime.