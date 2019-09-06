Ken Pereira won't run for Maxime Bernier's party after all

Ken Pereira, a former Quebec union leader known to espouse conspiracy theories, has decided not to run for the People's Party of Canada in the upcoming federal election.

Pereira said Friday on social media he decided to withdraw from the race due to a "tragedy" in his family.

Une terrible tragédie avec ma famille m’oblige de me retirer des élections .Je m’excuse à le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PPC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PPC</a> et à toute les bénévoles qui on travailler derrière ma candidature . Je vous demande de respecter ma vie privé . Merci à toute le monde . —@kenpro11

Pereira was set to run for Maxime Bernier's party in the riding of Portneuf–Jacques-Cartier, which covers the area northwest of Quebec City.

He was previously a key witness at the Charbonneau Commission, a public inquiry into corruption in Quebec's construction industry.