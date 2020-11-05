A Montreal mother found out from police her son was allegedly threatened at school

A mother from the Montreal area says a classmate threatened to shoot her son and his grandmother, but she only found out after an anonymous school employee called police.

The alleged threat was made on Oct 26., at Kells Academy in NDG, her son's high school.

The mother only learned about the threat over a week later, when the call came from her local police station telling her they were opening an investigation.

CBC is not naming the mother, her son or the suspect to protect the identity of the minors involved.

"At first I thought the lady was joking," the mother told CBC of the call she received from the police station Tuesday.

She is denouncing the NDG private school for its lack of action, wonders what could have happened in the week until police were asked to intervene, and why the school didn't notify her about the alleged threats.

Police told her an anonymous staff member alerted them to the incident.

"This person that called police, clearly they were afraid as well. So if no one had called, what would have happened?" she said.

She says the school told her a guidance counselor had spoken to the student who made the alleged threats and determined they weren't serious.

But she says her son and the officer told her these weren't the first alleged threats that student had made.

A Montreal police spokesperson confirmed by email that a suspect has been arrested and was released under conditions the same day.

The spokesperson did not say whether charges are expected to be laid against the suspect.

The school's director, Irene Woods, said Kells Academy can't comment on the incident to protect the minors' identity.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities in regard to the complaint to ensure the safety of all staff and students at the school," Woods told CBC in an email.