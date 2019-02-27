Skip to Main Content
Kellogg's tells Montérégie brewery to stop making 'Froot Loops' IPA
A brewery in Farnham has been told by cereal giant Kelloggs that their limited edition Froot Loop Indian Pale Ale and its toucan design is copyright infringement.

Farnham Ale & Lager teased the limited edition IPA with a photo of a pile of Froot Loops boxes in brewhouse

Sarah Leavitt · CBC News ·
The limited edition IPA from Farnham Ale & Lager will no longer be for sale after the brewery received a cease and desist letter from Kellogg's. (Farnham Ale & Lager/Facebook)

Kellogg's wants its cereal in a bowl, not a beer, and a small brewery in Quebec's Montérégie region was served a cease and desist letter for getting it wrong.

The Farnham Ale & Lager brewery was told by cereal giant Kellogg's that its limited edition Froot Loop Indian Pale Ale — complete with colourful toucan design — amounted to trademark infringement.

A lawyer's letter was sent to Farnham Ale & Lager co-owner Jean Gadoua.

"They just sent us a notice to tell us not to use their trademark anymore," he said.

"But at the same time, they say that they recognize our love and passion for their Froot Loops but it's their job to protect the trademark."

The beer was made in a limited batch, with only 1,200 cans available. Gadoua said they sold the cans exclusively at their brewery in Farnham, located about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

"We don't have any more cans. Actually it took only 52 minutes to sell all the beer," he said.

The brewery advertised the limited edition beer widely on social media.

A post on its Facebook page featured a photo showing piles of Froot Loops boxes in their brewhouse.

The brewery posted this picture to its Facebook page in December to tease the release of its limited edition beer. (Farnham Ale & Lager/Facebook)

A later post showed the can design, featuring a toucan and the name Froot Loops IPA.

Gadoua said there are no hard feelings between the brewery and Kellogg's.

"They were good players," he said, laughing.

