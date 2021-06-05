CAQ appoints former Liberal cabinet minister Geoffrey Kelley as Kahnawake negotiator

The Coalition Avenir Québec government crossed party lines to find its new point person for negotiations with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, appointing former Liberal minister Geoffrey Kelley to the role.

Kelley served as minister of Indigenous Affairs under former Liberal governments in 2011-12, as well as from 2014 to 2018. He has since quit provincial politics.

Kelley will begin his new role on June 14, succeeding current negotiator Florent Gagné.

In the role, Kelley is tasked with "maintaining and renewing dialogue between the government of Quebec and the Mohawk community of Kahnawake" as well as negotiating agreements on "issues of common interest," according to a statement from the cabinet of Ian Lafrenière, the province's current Indigenous Affairs minister.

"It's a very important relationship for the Quebec government. There are all sorts of challenges ahead," Kelley told CBC News.

"When Minister Lafrenière contacted me earlier this week to see if I'd be interested, I said yes because it's a community I know fairly well and I really look forward to the opportunity of working with them again and making some progress."

Kelley said he's yet to be fully briefed on his new job, but he expects issues regarding repairs on the Mercier Bridge and the province's youth protection system will be among the priorities.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake released a brief statement, saying "we have had a very respectful relationship with Mr. Kelley in the past."

Further comments from the MCK are expected Monday, after the council meets to discuss Kelley's appointment.