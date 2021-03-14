Canadians are showing up in a big way during the early Grammys ceremony.

Montreal-raised DJ and producer Kaytranada pulled in a double win during a pre-broadcast event streamed on the Grammys website

The artist, born Louis Celestin, won best dance recording for 10% and best dance or electronic album for Bubba.

Shawn Everett, raised in Bragg Creek, Alta., won a Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical for Beck's Hyperspace. Everett shares the award with a team of fellow engineers who worked on the album.

Jim (Kimo) West, the Toronto-born guitarist for "Weird Al" Yankovic, grabbed the best new age album Grammy for his solo work More Guitar Stories.

A musical adaptation of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill won best musical theatre album for the main vocalists and producers involved in the project.

Weeknd controversy

Of the 83 categories, 23 have at least one Canadian contender. The Weeknd, however, is not one of them, which prompted the Toronto R&B singer to say after this year's snub he has told his label to no longer submit his music for Grammy consideration.

Justin Bieber is up for four awards, three of which are in the pop category, although he has said he felt his latest songs belonged in the R&B category.

Opening night of the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill at Broadhurst Theatre on Dec. 5, 2019 in New York City. The musical adaptation of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill won the Grammy for best musical theatre album for the main vocalists and producers involved in the project. (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Other major contenders include song of the year nominee JP Saxe who splits the honour with girlfriend Julia Michaels for their duet If the World Was Ending, and producer Frank Dukes, born Adam Feeney, whose Post Malone work earned nods for both record and album of the year.

Most Grammy categories with Canadian nominees will be announced during a ceremony that's streamed online starting at 3 p.m. ET before the televised event.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.