From figure skater to leadership mentor, she's dedicated her life to encouraging teens

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the 2023 Black Changemakers.

Kathy Roach had just parked near Concordia University's Loyola campus and opened the trunk of her car to pull out her skates when a little boy passing by spotted them.

"He goes, 'Do you skate?'" recalled Roach, then 25 and a sociology student at Concordia. "'I don't know how, but I would love to learn to skate.'"

She decided on the spot to give the boy her extra pair of skates. It was at that moment, in 1989, that Roach found her calling.

An avid figure skater, Roach began introducing underprivileged children to her sport, finding them equipment and showing them her moves.

At 14, Kathy Roach was an accomplished figure skater. A dozen years later, she found herself teaching young, underprivileged children to skate, after realizing how rare it was for them to see a Black woman on skates. (Submitted by Kathy Roach)

"They were not accustomed to seeing a Black young lady figure skating, so that really enticed a lot of children," Roach said.

A community worker at a regional health agency, the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Roach has had an impact on the lives of hundreds of teens over more than three decades of work — including years of volunteering at the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association (BCA).

Reaching teens

Roach's singular ability to connect with teens inspired former participants of her popular after-school leadership program, including past CBC Black Changemakers Roen Higgins and Jade Parkinson-Gayle, to follow in her footsteps by pursuing careers in childhood development and community work.

Jason Andy Joseph, now a behavioural technician at the English Montreal School Board, says Roach has been a "big sister" and a mentor to him ever since they met at the BCA.

"My whole basis on how I've learned to work with teenagers started with her," he said.

When he was depressed and his life was "spiralling," Joseph said, Roach helped him realize he had the ability to become a leader for Black boys.

"I was struggling to live up to the notion of being a strong Black male," said Joseph, who grew up without a father figure at home. "Kathy saw in me what I didn't see in myself.… She let me know that if I ever needed her, she would always be there."

"I can't mention anything about my experience without mentioning Kathy."

Paying it forward

Joyanne Layne, a childcare worker and a former co-ordinator of the BCA teen leadership program, was also inspired to follow Roach's career path. She says Roach's "infectious energy" helped her break out of her shell during her teenage years — a period when many of her peers felt misunderstood.

Every year, Roach organized a camping trip for teens in the leadership program in Rawdon, northeast of Montreal to expose them to nature. She would make sure everybody had a chance to shine there.

"If I saw you were a really great singer, I'd make sure I put you in the talent show," Roach said.

Layne described the program as "a place for all teenagers, from all walks of life."

"She made it an environment where everyone was welcome, and we were all treated equally," Layne said.

One of the many lessons from Roach that Layne carries with her in her own work with children is that education is life-changing.

"She always used to say, 'If they knew better, they would do better," Layne said.

Roach says this philosophy guided her throughout her career, and she's never been proven wrong.

"Young people will give back, you know?" she said. "I wanted just to be able to move people in a direction of hope."

