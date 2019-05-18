Members of Montreal's Greek community are rallying in support of Katerine Duska, a Canadian-born singer who has made it to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Duska is one of 26 finalists battling to be crowned Europe's best pop act, competing with her song "Better Love."

Before moving to Greece with her parents as a teenager, Duska was born in Montreal and attended Socrates-Demosthenes School.

Chris Adamopoulous, one of her former teachers, told CBC he remembers Duska as a disciplined and hard-working student.

"We're very proud of her and her accomplishments in the entertainment world," he said. "We hope that she'll be very successful in the finals."

​Georgia Tsakalis, principal of Socrates-Demosthenes School, said that she'll be watching the finals anxiously to see what happens.

"She's a winner for us, we feel like she's already won," said Tsakalis. "We're rooting for her. For us, it doesn't matter where she places, she's a star."

​Georgia Tsakalis, principal of Socrates-Demosthenes School. (CBC)

The Eurovision final, which takes place Saturday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, will be broadcast to an estimated audience of 200 million viewers worldwide — more than the Super Bowl.

Elsewhere in Montreal, people gathered at Cabaret Mado to watch the spectacle and cheer on the homegrown talent.